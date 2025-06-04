Understanding the Weight Loss Plateau

Sustained weight loss is widely acknowledged as a difficult journey. While new diets and workout programmes constantly promise fast results, the reality is that successful weight loss involves a complex mix of dietary changes, increased physical activity, and consistent behavioural effort. After an encouraging initial drop in weight, many individuals find themselves stuck in a phase where progress stalls, which is known as a weight loss plateau.

These plateaus are incredibly common, affecting up to 85% of people trying to lose weight. Initially, a calorie deficit method — burning more calories than consumed — leads to weight loss. However, as the body adapts to this deficit, physiological changes begin to resist further fat loss. Metabolic rate slows, fat oxidation decreases, and hunger-regulating hormones shift, often increasing appetite. These biological defences evolved to protect against starvation, make long-term weight reduction inherently challenging.

Psychologically, the sudden halt in progress can be demoralising. Many individuals become discouraged, leading to what is commonly referred to as yo-yo dieting, the cycle of losing weight, hitting a plateau, regaining weight, and repeating the process. Unrealistic expectations, based on the belief that weight loss is a steady, linear journey, further add to the frustration.