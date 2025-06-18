Dietary approach to lowering prolactin naturally

Prolactin, a polypeptide hormone secreted by the anterior pituitary gland, plays a vital role in regulating several key physiological processes, most notably lactation and breast development. Although its primary function is to prepare the female body for breastfeeding, prolactin is also involved in over 300 other biological functions related to homeostasis, immunity, and reproduction.

In healthy individuals, prolactin levels remain low in males and non-pregnant, non-lactating females. However, elevated levels, a condition known as hyperprolactinemia, can lead to a range of clinical symptoms including menstrual irregularities, galactorrhea (inappropriate breast milk production), infertility in women, and headaches or reduced libido in men.

While prolactin can be naturally stimulated through activities such as nipple stimulation, exposure to light, emotional stress, and even certain smells, it is also heavily influenced by hormonal cues.