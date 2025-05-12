Chennai new airport project: Here's why Ekanapuram villagers have suspended their 1,019 days of protest

Amid prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan, nighttime protests against the proposed Chennai Greenfield Airport project in Ekanapuram have been temporarily suspended, according to a statement released by the protesting body on Saturday. Ekanapuram villagers protested for 1,019 days - from August 2022 till May 9, 2025.

Talking to TNIE on Monday, G Subramanian, Secretary of the Villagers Against Parandur Airport Movement, said that the collective had decided to pause protests following India’s armed assault on Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

He noted that since the Centre’s focus at present is on the precarious situation at the border, the daily protests would go unnoticed. He then added, “Now that a ceasefire has been announced, we will gauge the situation for a week and then resume our protest.”