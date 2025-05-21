Manage stress hormones through diet

In today’s fast-paced world, stress is an inevitable part of life, be it due to work, relationships, or demanding physical activities. At the centre of the body’s stress response lies cortisol, a powerful hormone that plays both a protective and potentially harmful role when not properly regulated. Fortunately, nutrition can be a powerful ally in maintaining healthy cortisol levels and promoting physical and mental well-being.
What is cortisol and why does it matter?
Cortisol (also known as hydrocortisone) is the most dominant hormone in the glucocorticoid group, produced by the adrenal glands. It prepares the body to cope with physical and emotional stress, helping regulate metabolism, inflammation, blood pressure, immune response, body temperature, bone health, and even mood.
In stressful situations, cortisol ensures the body has enough energy by increasing glucose production (gluconeogenesis), breaking down fats (lipolysis), and further, affecting protein metabolism. This is especially important for athletes during endurance training or competitions that require prolonged effort.
However, chronically elevated cortisol, caused by persistent stress from lifestyle, personal issues, or excessive training, can disrupt the body’s balance. It can contribute to conditions like insulin resistance, hypertension, obesity, impaired bone regeneration, poor skin healing, and altered mood or appetite. It also works in dynamic opposition to anabolic hormones like testosterone, making recovery and muscle maintenance more difficult.
Stress increases appetite for calorie-dense comfort foods because of their reward effect in the brain. Interestingly, eating itself can cause a temporary rise in cortisol; this effect tends to be more pronounced in men.
Nutritional strategies to regulate cortisol levels
A well-balanced diet, alongside optional supplementation, can support physical performance, enhance recovery, and maintain hormonal balance — especially for athletes, older adults, or those with intense work schedules. Here are key strategies supported by research:
Eat regular, balanced meals
Irregular eating or skipping meals raises cortisol due to perceived stress.
Aim for 3 meals and 1–2 snacks daily, with a balance of protein, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats.
Choose low-Glycemic, complex carbohydrates
High-GI carbs can trigger insulin and cortisol spikes.
Prefer whole grains, legumes, oats, fruits, and vegetables to maintain stable energy and hormone levels.
Add Omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3s help reduce inflammation and moderate cortisol surges.
Include salmon, sardines, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds in your meals.
Limit caffeine intake
Excess caffeine, especially during stressful periods, can raise cortisol levels.
Stick to ≤ 200 mg of caffeine daily (about 1–2 cups of coffee) and avoid it late in the day.
Reduce added sugars and ultra-processed foods. These can lead to blood sugar fluctuations and worsen cortisol regulation.
Cut back on sugary drinks, sweets, packaged snacks, and processed foods.
Focus on key micronutrients
Magnesium helps lower cortisol production.
Vitamin C buffers stress response; and B vitamins support adrenal function.
Eat foods like leafy greens, citrus fruits, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and yogurt.
Support sleep through nutrition
Poor sleep is a major driver of cortisol imbalance.
Try a bedtime snack rich in magnesium and tryptophan like bananas, almonds, or warm milk to aid relaxation.
Targeted nutrients with emerging benefits
Polyunsaturated fats (from fish, nuts, and seeds) may reduce stress-induced cardiovascular responses. Omega-3s have been shown to normalise low cortisol levels in chronically stressed individuals. Milk-based phospholipids may help improve memory in men under chronic stress. Nutrient needs differ based on age, gender, physical activity, work type, and lifestyle. A varied and individualised diet, rooted in whole foods, is key to supporting hormonal balance, recovery, and overall resilience in the face of stress.
Cortisol plays a crucial role in helping the body adapt to challenges, but when levels remain high for too long, it can backfire. With strategic nutrition choices, we can help the body manage stress, and enhance both mental and physical performance.