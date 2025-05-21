Manage stress hormones through diet

In today’s fast-paced world, stress is an inevitable part of life, be it due to work, relationships, or demanding physical activities. At the centre of the body’s stress response lies cortisol, a powerful hormone that plays both a protective and potentially harmful role when not properly regulated. Fortunately, nutrition can be a powerful ally in maintaining healthy cortisol levels and promoting physical and mental well-being.

What is cortisol and why does it matter?

Cortisol (also known as hydrocortisone) is the most dominant hormone in the glucocorticoid group, produced by the adrenal glands. It prepares the body to cope with physical and emotional stress, helping regulate metabolism, inflammation, blood pressure, immune response, body temperature, bone health, and even mood.

In stressful situations, cortisol ensures the body has enough energy by increasing glucose production (gluconeogenesis), breaking down fats (lipolysis), and further, affecting protein metabolism. This is especially important for athletes during endurance training or competitions that require prolonged effort.

However, chronically elevated cortisol, caused by persistent stress from lifestyle, personal issues, or excessive training, can disrupt the body’s balance. It can contribute to conditions like insulin resistance, hypertension, obesity, impaired bone regeneration, poor skin healing, and altered mood or appetite. It also works in dynamic opposition to anabolic hormones like testosterone, making recovery and muscle maintenance more difficult.

Stress increases appetite for calorie-dense comfort foods because of their reward effect in the brain. Interestingly, eating itself can cause a temporary rise in cortisol; this effect tends to be more pronounced in men.