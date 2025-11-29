GCC braces for Ditwah: 1 lakh grocery packages, 2,200 pumps ready, NDRF, SDRF on standby

CHENNAI: With Cyclone Ditwah expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has intensified its preparedness with 215 relief centres and 111 kitchens ready to help people in distress in case of flooding.

In a statement on Friday, the civic body said it has kept over 2,200 pumps ready in various places to drain water in case of inundation. These include 170 pumps of 100 HP capacity in places identified as inundation-prone, 550 tractor-mounted pumps, 1,496 pumps of various capacities in different places, 145 pumps in 22 subways that are equipped automated tracking devices to monitor levels, the release said.

It also highlighted that 11,770 stormwater drains running to a total length of 3,040 km have been constructed and being maintained in a manner that will prevent inundation during monsoon. The corporation said 36 boats bought by the GCC and another 36 have been arranged in collaboration with the fisheries department to help in the evacuation of people.