Cyclone Ditwah: SDRF, NDRF teams on standby in 14 districts

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday visited the State Emergency Operations Centre in Chennai and reviewed the precautionary measures being taken in 14 districts following heavy rainfall alerts issued due to Cyclone Ditwah. With the cyclone expected to move towards the northern Tamil Nadu coast and cause heavy rainfall on November 29 and 30. 16 SDRF and 12 NDRF teams have been deployed in vulnerable districts so far.

The chief minister, through video conference, instructed collectors and officials in the 14 districts to ensure full coordination, readiness, safe shelter arrangements, essential supplies, floodwater drainage, and the quick restoration of power.

To effectively manage any situation, requests have been made to mobilise additional NDRF teams from neighbouring states. Central forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Indian Coast Guard, have been asked to remain on standby as needed.

In a post on X, explaining the measures taken to safeguard the people during the heavy rains, the CM appealed to the public to follow the meteorological department’s warnings, avoid going out unless necessary, and remain in safe places.