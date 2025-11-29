Cyclone Ditwah may batter TN, red alert for four districts

CHENNAI: Cyclonic storm Ditwah, which has intensified over the south-west Bay of Bengal, moved further inland over Sri Lanka on Friday and is now heading towards the North Tamil Nadu–Puducherry–South Andhra Pradesh stretch. The system is expected to influence weather over coastal districts from Friday night, bringing intense rainfall.

A red alert has been issued for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts in TN, and Puducherry on Saturday. For Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Salem and delta districts, orange alert has been issued with extremely heavy rainfall expected on Saturday.

Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai said the cyclone moved north-northwestwards at around 7 kmph over the past six hours and, as of 8.30 pm on November 28, lay centred over coastal Sri Lanka and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal near latitude 8.8°N and longitude 80.8°E.

It was positioned about 60 km west-northwest of Trincomalee, 160 km northwest of Batticaloa, 260 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 370 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 470 km south of Chennai.