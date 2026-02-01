Adyar triple murder: Bihar woman not raped, killed by head injuries from blunt object

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police on Saturday said the preliminary autopsy of the body of a 21-year-old woman from Bihar, recovered on Friday from the Perungudi garbage dumping yard after a three-day search, indicated she could have died due to head injuries from a blunt object and there were no signs of sexual assault.

Senior police officials said the findings were based on preliminary autopsy observations. “We have confirmed with the doctors who conducted the autopsy that there are no signs of sexual assault. We request the public not to spread unverified information,” an official said.

The deceased was identified as Munithakumari, wife of migrant worker Gaurav Kumar (24) from Bihar. Gaurav and their two-year-old son, Birmani Kumar, were also found murdered.