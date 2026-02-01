Adyar triple murder: Bihar woman not raped, killed by head injuries from blunt object
CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police on Saturday said the preliminary autopsy of the body of a 21-year-old woman from Bihar, recovered on Friday from the Perungudi garbage dumping yard after a three-day search, indicated she could have died due to head injuries from a blunt object and there were no signs of sexual assault.
Senior police officials said the findings were based on preliminary autopsy observations. “We have confirmed with the doctors who conducted the autopsy that there are no signs of sexual assault. We request the public not to spread unverified information,” an official said.
The deceased was identified as Munithakumari, wife of migrant worker Gaurav Kumar (24) from Bihar. Gaurav and their two-year-old son, Birmani Kumar, were also found murdered.
The case surfaced on January 26 after Gaurav’s body, wrapped in a sack, was found near a two-wheeler showroom in Indira Nagar First Avenue in Adyar. The child’s body was later recovered from the Buckingham Canal near the Institute of Chemical Technology campus in Taramani. Munithakumari’s body, recovered on Friday, was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem examination.
Police said the family was beaten to death in Taramani, after which the bodies were disposed of at different locations.