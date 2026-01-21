Has the protein hype gone too far?

Over the last decade, the nutrition conversation has undergone a noticeable shift. Once dominated by carbohydrate-heavy meal patterns, dietary advice began pivoting sharply as carbohydrates were increasingly blamed for weight gain, blood sugar spikes, and the rising prevalence of metabolic disorders. In response, protein emerged as the new nutritional hero. High-protein diets, protein supplements, fortified snacks, and “protein-rich” labels quickly became mainstream, shaping how people eat and how food is marketed.

There is no doubt that protein deserves its place of importance. Adequate protein intake is essential to prevent malnutrition and maintain overall health. It plays a critical role in muscle building and repair, helps preserve strength as we age, supports immune function, and contributes to the formation of enzymes and hormones that regulate vital bodily processes. From children to older adults, protein is undeniably a cornerstone of good nutrition.