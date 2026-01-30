Adyar triple murder: Search continues for woman’s body

CHENNAI: The search for the woman’s body in the Adyar triple murder case continued for the second consecutive day, as police teams combed the Perungudi dumpyard.

A police source said they are trying to locate the body among the piles of garbage with help from conservancy workers. It is not yet clear which lorry dumped the garbage containing the body.

The case came to light after a migrant worker’s body was found in a gunny bag at Indira Nagar in Adyar on Monday. Investigations revealed that the deceased was Gaurav Kumar, a native of Bihar, who had come to Chennai in search of employment along with his wife and toddler son.

During the inquiry, the police questioned Satyender alias Santosh Kumar (30) on January 27, according to a statement issued by the Greater Chennai police on Thursday night. He told investigators that he was a native of Alipur in Nalanda district of Bihar and was working as a day watchman at the Institute of Chemical Technology, Kotturpuram.

He said Gaurav, whom he knew earlier, had approached him for a job. On January 24, he brought Gaurav and his family to Chennai, promising job, and accommodated them in a building on the college campus.

Further probe revealed Lalit Yadav (40) and Vikas Kumar (24), both watchmen, were also involved. On January 24, the four men drank together on the fourth floor of the ICT. Following a quarrel, Satyender, Lalit Yadav and Vikas allegedly beat up Gaurav, his wife, and son to death with an iron rod.