Delhi fire mishap: CM Kejriwal announces Magisterial inquiry, Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of deceased

As many as 43 people are feared dead in the major fire that broke out in a four-storeyed building in Anaj Mandi, near Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday morning.

Published: 08th December 2019 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at LNJP Hospital.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at LNJP Hospital. (Photo | ANI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Anaj Mandi fire mishap that claimed at least 43 lives and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs each to the kin of the dead and Rs one lakh to injured.

Talking to reporters, Mr Kejriwal, who visited the site with cabinet ministers Imran Hussain and Satyendar Jain, said, "It is a very sad incident. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into it. Compensation Rs 10 lakhs each to be given to families of those dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured.

Government will bear the expense of medical treatment of the injured.

"We are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire," the CM said but hastened to add that the casualty figure would go above 40. Mr Kejriwal said the guilty will be punished. BJP leader Vijay Goel said there should be a long term scheme to deal with such incidents especially in congested areas.

"...A mere probe will not help," he said.

Mr Kejriwal also visited the LNJP Hospital to meet the injured.

Leader of Opposition Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta tweeted, "Extremely pained by the horrific tragedy in Old Delhi near Filmistan Cinema. I visited the site today. The loss of lives is heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. I pray for swift recovery of those injured."

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said, "Extremely sad to hear about the tragic fire in Anaaj Mandi. My thoughts and prayers are with affected families. I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured". The factory was making handbags and lots of raw material was stored inside, onlookers said.

"Till now we have rescued more than 50 people, most of them were affected due to smoke," a fire official said.

