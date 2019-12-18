DCW chief Swati Maliwal welcomes SC decision to dismiss convict's review plea in Nirbhaya case
Maliwal also hoped that the court will immediately issue the death warrant of all the four accused in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder case.
NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the plea filed by one of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.
"After 7 years, the time is nearing for justice to be done with Nirbhaya. The review petition of the rapist has been rejected from the Supreme Court. Hope now Patiala House Court will immediately issue the death warrant of all the four killers! Those four murderers should be hanged immediately!" she posted on Twitter.