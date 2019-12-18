Home Cities Delhi

Petrol bombs hurled during Jamia protest: Delhi Police

The police had registered two cases for violence, arson, and damaging public property under various sections of the IPC.

Published: 18th December 2019 02:08 PM

Smoke billows from a passenger bus after it was set on fire during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi on December 15,2019

Smoke billows from a passenger bus after it was set on fire during a protest against citizen amendment bill in New Delhi on December 15,2019. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Petrol bombs were hurled on law enforcement personnel at New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia by protesters as they became violent during demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Sunday, Delhi Police stated in the FIR registered in the matter.

"The mob hurled petrol bombs to target police personnel deployed in the areas and torch vehicles, apart from pelting stones and empty glass bottles," the FIR registered over violence by Jamia students and locals protesting on Sunday.

The police has booked former Congress legislator Asif Muhammad Khan, Aam Aadmi Party student wing -- Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti - leader Kasim Usmani and All India Students' Association (AISA) leader Chandan Kumar and others for arson and violence during the protests.

ALSO READ: Left delegation demands probe by SC judge into police action at Jamia, AMU

The police had registered two cases for violence, arson, and damaging public property under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said that the crowd was led by local politicians Ashu Khan, Mustafa and Haider as well as AISA member Chandan Kumar, SIO member Asif Tanha, and CYSS member Kasim Usmani and former Congress legislator Asif Muhammad Khan.

At 3:30 p.m., students from Jamia Millia Islamia, locals and politicians gathered near the varsity to carry out protest march against Citizenship Amendment Act 2109. They wanted to carry out a march to Parliament House.

ALSO READ: HRD Ministry has not sought any formal report from Jamia, AMU over police action - Sources

"Seeing the police barricades nearby, the crowd started sloganeering against the government. The police deployed repeatedly announced on loudspeakers to the assembly to disperse," the FIR stated.

When the crowd was coming towards the barricades, it was peaceful but when it reached the barricades, the crowd went berserk and violent.

"They broke the barricades first. And then a few from the congregation moved towards Sujjan Singh Road and CV Raman Road and reached towards Temple road nearby and started torching buses and private vehicles," the FIR stated.

Another set of demonstrators moved towards Mathura Road and started torching and damaging vehicles over there.

Thereafter the mob hurled petrol bombs to target police personnel deployed in the area and vehicles. They also damaged Quick Response Team vehicles. Police then resorted to tear gas to disperse the violent crowd.

