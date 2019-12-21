CAA stir: NHRC team assesses damages to Jamia campus after police crackdown

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A seven-member team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Friday to assess the damages to the campus during the police crackdown in the university premises after violence on Sunday evening.

The team, headed by the SSP (Investigation) Manzil Saini, inspected the two library buildings and enquired about the police’s conduct on Sunday.

“The team visited and took stock of the situation that prevailed on Sunday evening. They will submit the report and it’s likely that another team of the commission, which would include some judges, will also visit the campus to investigate further,” Ahmed Azeem, public relations officer of JMI, told The Morning Standard.



He also said that the administration has estimated the total damages to the property to be around Rs 2.6 crore.



“The NHRC team went to every place where the police had entered and on basis of what they saw, they would prepare an initial report. Following which another team is expected to visit the university,” he added.

Meanwhile, a legal team including JMI alumni have approached the students and taken testimonies from them.



“They are here to compile the testimonies of students about what happened when the police barged inside the campus. Several testimonies have been filed already while others, including of those who have gone back to their hometowns, are requested to send their testimonies. Accordingly, the legal team will take action in the matter and file an FIR,” said one of the students leaders.

The Vice-Chancellor of JMI, Najma Akhtar again requested the students to not be misled by rumours and extended support to all the students of the university. Akhtar said she has been in touch with the injured and has reassured their families that the university will provide them with “full financial and emotional support”.