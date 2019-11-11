Delhi Police top brass in JNU to mediate with students

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A delegation of Delhi Police, comprising Special Commissioner of Police (headquarters) R S Krishnia and DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa on Monday entered the JNU campus following a massive protest by students.

The police officials are expected to hold a mediation meeting between students and Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, which was the demand of the agitating students to call off the protest.

Earlier, Delhi Police resorted to water cannons on the protesting students and members of the Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) who were protesting over a reported fee hike and the hostel draft manual.

The protest took place as the varsity held its third convocation on Monday, with Vice President N. Venkaiah Naidu and Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' invited as speakers.

The protest was on even as the Vice President was addressing the convocation. The students' union has called for a boycott of the convocation and demanded rollback of the hostel draft manual and fee hike proposed by the administration.

In its latest orders, the JNU administration massively hiked the hostel, mess and security fee by a reported 400 per cent. It also limited the hostel timings.