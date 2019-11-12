Home Cities Delhi

Female journalists manhandled at JNU students' protest

For the entire day, media remained a target of the students who constantly hurled abuses on the reporters on the ground.

Published: 12th November 2019 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police stop Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU students who were staging a protest over the hostel-fee hike and the administration's alleged 'anti-students' policy.

Delhi Police stop Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU students who were staging a protest over the hostel-fee hike and the administration's alleged 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The protest on Monday by students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), against the draft hostel manual and a proposed fee hike by the administration, also made the media its target.

While the road leading to the campus was blocked for hours since the morning, three female journalists were reportedly manhandled by the protesting students.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police turn water cannons on protesting students of JNU

Though efforts made to contact two of them didn't yield any result, Anupam Gautam from IANS TV narrated the entire incident to IANS.

"While I was taking a few shots of the protests, some of the students surrounded me and started raising 'Godi Media Go Back' and other slogans. One male student blocked my way and tried to snatch away my camera," she said.

VIEW GALLERY: Water cannons to broken barricades - Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent

"They also tried to grab me, twisted my arms and attempted to break my equipment. They also hurled abuses at me and my fellow reporters covering the incident," she added.

For the entire day, media remained a target of the students who constantly hurled abuses on the reporters on the ground.

ALSO READ: JNU protest - Students attending convocation say last day 'ruined' due to clashes

The protesters also targeted the police personnel deployed to control the situation, raising slogans of "Tis Hazari, Tis Hazari" and "Vakilo ko bulao" (call the lawyers), in a reference to the police-lawyer clashes at the Tis Hazari court complex last week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU JNU students protest JNU protest
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp