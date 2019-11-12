Female journalists manhandled at JNU students' protest

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The protest on Monday by students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), against the draft hostel manual and a proposed fee hike by the administration, also made the media its target.

While the road leading to the campus was blocked for hours since the morning, three female journalists were reportedly manhandled by the protesting students.

Though efforts made to contact two of them didn't yield any result, Anupam Gautam from IANS TV narrated the entire incident to IANS.

"While I was taking a few shots of the protests, some of the students surrounded me and started raising 'Godi Media Go Back' and other slogans. One male student blocked my way and tried to snatch away my camera," she said.

"They also tried to grab me, twisted my arms and attempted to break my equipment. They also hurled abuses at me and my fellow reporters covering the incident," she added.

For the entire day, media remained a target of the students who constantly hurled abuses on the reporters on the ground.

The protesters also targeted the police personnel deployed to control the situation, raising slogans of "Tis Hazari, Tis Hazari" and "Vakilo ko bulao" (call the lawyers), in a reference to the police-lawyer clashes at the Tis Hazari court complex last week.