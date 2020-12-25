STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 758 fresh cases in Delhi, lowest since August 16; positivity rate 0.88 per cent

This is also the lowest positive rate in over eight months.

Published: 25th December 2020 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday.

People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi has recorded 758 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over four months, and 30 new fatalities even as the positivity rate dipped to 0.

88 per cent, authorities said Friday.

The infection tally in the city mounted to over 6.21 lakh and death toll rose to 10,414, they said, adding that over 85,000 tests were conducted the previous day.

This is also the lowest positive rate in over eight months.

The previous low being 0.99 per cent on December 23.

ALSO READ: 3,431 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 71 deaths

From December 21-23, the daily case count had been below the 1000-mark.

On Monday, 803 cases were reported, the lowest since August 17; on Tuesday 939 cases were reported and 871 on Wednesday.

However, on Thursday 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again on Friday.

These 758 cases were diagnosed following the 85,749 tests conducted the previous day, including 45,521 RT-PCR tests and 40,228 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

ALSO READ: Fresh cases exceed recoveries in Kerala, 16 more deaths reported

On August 17, Delhi had recorded 787 cases, and 652 on August 16.

The active cases tally on Friday dropped to 7,267 from 7,909 on Thursday.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 6,21,439.

