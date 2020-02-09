Home Cities Delhi

Possibility of Congress-AAP alliance depends on February 11 results: PC Chacko

The exit polls have predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly.

Published: 09th February 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader PC Chacko

Congress leader PC Chacko

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after the exit polls predicted that the ruling AAP will return to power with an impressive victory in the Delhi assembly election, senior Congress leader PC Chacko, on being asked about possibility of Congress-AAP alliance, on Sunday said that every decision depends on the outcome of elections result of which he is sure that it will be different from that of the exit poll.

Speaking to ANI, Chacko said, "It (Congress-AAP alliance) depends on the election results which will come on February 11. There is no point in guessing. Once the outcome is there then only we can think about it or discuss it. It is too early now."

ALSO READ: Kejriwal will return to power with majority in Delhi, says Sanjay Singh

Meanwhile, he expressed the utmost confidence that the prediction of the exit polls is wrong. He said, "The Delhi assembly elections exit poll has predicted that the Congress will be seen to be reduced to zero. However, the exit poll results are not always correct as was visible during the election results in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. I think Congress is likely to do better than what surveys predict."

He continued, "If the poll prediction can be perfect then we don't need an election. We have faced such exit polls in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. I am not denying that these conclusions may not be always right but I feel that this exit poll may not be very correct. Congress is likely to do better than what these surveys are saying. I am not saying that we will get a majority but our position may be better."

ALSO READ: Manoj Tiwari rejects exit poll results, claims BJP will win 48 seats in Delhi

Responding to Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari's claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win 48 seats in the national capital, Chacko said, "The BJP won seven parliamentary seats, which means more than 50 per cent votes, in the last Lok Sabha election then why is Manoj Tiwari saying that the party will win 48 seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was campaigning, Home Minister Amit Shah was doing roadshows, 200 MPs were deputed to stay in jhuggis and money was being spent like water. However, the BJP is still commenting that out of 70 they will get 40 seats. This means that BJP is going down and they are admitting that. Manoj Tiwari's claim is an admission of the weakness of BJP."

The exit polls have predicted that AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly. They predicted that Congress will continue its dismal show in the national capital. The counting of votes will be on February 11. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP Congress-AAP alliance D Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi Polls Delhi Elections 2020 PC Chacko
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp