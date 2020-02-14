Home Cities Delhi

Plea in Delhi High Court for CBI probe into Gargi College molestation 

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde asked the petitioner advocate ML Sharma, who mentioned the matter seeking an urgent hearing.

Published: 14th February 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

On Feb 6, a group of men broke into the college and allegedly harassed the students.

On Feb 6, a group of men broke into the college and allegedly harassed the students. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival last week at the all-women Gargi College here, the petitioner moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde asked the petitioner advocate M L Sharma, who mentioned the matter seeking an urgent hearing, to move the Delhi High Court with his plea.

ALSO READ | Decimation of Universities: Kapil Sibal on Gargi College molestation case

“Why don’t you go to Delhi High Court? If they dismiss the petition then you come here,” the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said. The apex court said it would like to have advantage of Delhi HC’s view on the matter.

ALSO READ: Outrage over molestation in Gargi College

In the SC, the petitioner expressed apprehension that electronic evidence related to the case might be destroyed. On this, the SC said, “The Delhi High Court can also pass order like the Telangana High Court in the police encounter case to preserve electronic evidence.” 

Sharma, in his plea, has sought preservation of all video recordings and CCTV camera footage of the college campus. He also alleged that it was a planned political conspiracy hatched in the backdrop of the Assembly polls and no action was taken after the incident. Ten people, between the ages of 18 and 25 years, who were arrested by police in the case on Wednesday, have been sent to judicial custody.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court Gargi College Molestation Case
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp