Plea in Delhi High Court for CBI probe into Gargi College molestation 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after the Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival last week at the all-women Gargi College here, the petitioner moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde asked the petitioner advocate M L Sharma, who mentioned the matter seeking an urgent hearing, to move the Delhi High Court with his plea.



ALSO READ | Decimation of Universities: Kapil Sibal on Gargi College molestation case



“Why don’t you go to Delhi High Court? If they dismiss the petition then you come here,” the bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, said. The apex court said it would like to have advantage of Delhi HC’s view on the matter.



ALSO READ: Outrage over molestation in Gargi College

In the SC, the petitioner expressed apprehension that electronic evidence related to the case might be destroyed. On this, the SC said, “The Delhi High Court can also pass order like the Telangana High Court in the police encounter case to preserve electronic evidence.”



Sharma, in his plea, has sought preservation of all video recordings and CCTV camera footage of the college campus. He also alleged that it was a planned political conspiracy hatched in the backdrop of the Assembly polls and no action was taken after the incident. Ten people, between the ages of 18 and 25 years, who were arrested by police in the case on Wednesday, have been sent to judicial custody.

