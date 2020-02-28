Delhi riots: Scores being treated at Al Hind hospital, most have bullet wounds

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After violent clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters claimed 37 lives in North-East Delhi in the past three days, around 400 to 600 people, mostly with bullet injuries, have been shifted to a private hospital which is treating them free of cost.

M.A. Anwar of the Al Hind hospital in New Mustafabad area in North-East Delhi told IANS, "About 75 per cent of the patients who arrived here have bullet injuries." According to Anwar, the others were mostly stabbed or pelted with stones.

"The condition has been disastrous for the last three-four days as we received over 400 injured persons," the doctor said.

He further said that the staffers and he himself didn't sleep for the last four days as every hour the number of injured persons being brought for treatment went up.

Anwar said the hospital was providing free treatment to the injured persons.

In one of the deadliest violence in Delhi in decades, at least 37 people have lost their lives while over 200 people have been injured after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters turned violent in North-East Delhi.

The clashes first broke out on Sunday. In the three days that followed, hundreds of vehicles, shops and homes were gutted. Questions have been raised over Delhi Police's efficiency for failing to control the situation.