JNU to set up 5-member committee to probe campus violence: V-C Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar

Published: 10th January 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 10:40 AM

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar comes out after meeting HRD officials at Sashtri Bhavan in New Delhi Wednesday Jan. 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said that the varsity has formed a five-member committee to probe the January 5 violence on the campus that had left around 35 people injured, and recommend measures to ensure the safety of students.

The panel will also probe lapses, if any, in security, said Kumar.

“We have formed a five-member panel which will work in association with our internal security committee. The panel will also look into lapses, if any and recommend measures to ensure the safety of students on campus,” said Kumar “Identifying weaker security areas, ensuring the installation of CCTVs and other measures to increase students’ safety, will be the areas, the committee will also look into,” he added.

Kumar further went on to say that there has been no deviation from the “formula” arrived at by the HRD Ministry about the fee hike and students are not being charged any services or utility fees as decided,
“As far as the fee issue is concerned, there has been no deviation from the formula arrived at the HRD Ministry last month. As decided, students are not being charged any services or utility fees,” Kumar said.

“We have also written to UGC to release funds for covering the utility and service charges as decided,” he added.

Meanwhile, police sources have claimed that Kumar had sent a message for the deployment of police outside the main gate only at 6.45 pm.

The force entered the premises an hour later when the attackers had dispersed. The vice-chancellor has been facing criticism for not acting swiftly when the students were being attacked by a mob on Sunday evening and this claim only further stokes the fire.

A written letter was received by the police from the JNU administration to intervene only around 7.30-7.45 pm, by then, the mob had already dispersed.

With PTI inputs

