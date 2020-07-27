STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After battling COVID-19 for over a month, 28-year-old junior doctor loses life

The Junior doctor's father had also written a letter to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital’s administration, New Delhi, to waive off the expenses as they were unable to pay the bills.

Dr. Joginder Chaudhary JR, BSA hospital, Delhi Succumbed to COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)

Junior Dr. Joginder Chaudhary succumbed to COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dr Joginder Chaudhary, a 28-year-old junior resident doctor at Delhi government's Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) Hospital, succumbed to the coronavirus on Sunday. He had contracted COVID-19 on June 27.

Chaudhary had joined the casualty department of BSA in November last year. He hailed from Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district.

The junior doctor was admitted at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital's ICU ward. Unable to meet the cost of  COVID-19 treatment, Chaudhary's father, a farmer, was helped by the medical fraternity in New Delhi.

ALSO READ | Rs 10-doctor, who served and saved many poor people, dies in Chennai

Several doctors did their bit to raise funds for Chaudhary’s treatment. Around 100 doctors from BSA Hospital’s Resident Doctors’ Association managed to raise around Rs 3 lakh for Joginder's COVID-19 treatment.

Chaudhary's father had also written a letter to the Ganga Ram Hospital’s administration to waive off the expenses as they were unable to pay the bills. The administration promptly decided to bear all his costs citing that he himself was a "COVID warrior".

ALSO READ | Hyderabad doctor loses battle with COVID-19, third in city to die of virus

Chaudhary, who was initially admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital was later shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on July 7.

According to reports, the doctor did not have other comorbidities at the time of admission at the hospital in June.

This is not the first time a 'corona warrior' lost their life fighting the deadly coronavirus. But Dr Joginder's is one of the youngest to have succumbed to the infection. 

(Inputs from ENS, Agenices)

