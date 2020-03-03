Delhi riots: BJP seeks high-level inquiry; L-G Anil Baijal visits affected localities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday sought a high-level inquiry into communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi last week. A delegation of BJP MLA led by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri met L-G Anil Baijal and handed over a memorandum seeking order to initiate the probe to unearth the “conspiracy” behind the violence.



They urged him to recover loss of property from the rioters and look into violence rumours spread on Sunday evening.

Karawal Nagar MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Om Prakash Sharma (Vishwas Nagar), Anil Bajpai, (Gandhi Nagar), Jitender Mahajan (Rohtas Nagar)and Abhay Verma (Laxmi Nagar) were part of the delegation.



ALSO READ: AAP government accused of 'discrimination' in giving ex gratia to Delhi riots vicitm



“The emphasised that the way rumours were spread yesterday evening were in all possibility the part of the conspiracy. The design was to provoke violence leading to riots during the session of Parliament,” said Bidhuri.

Meanwhile, Baijal visited riot-hit neighbourhoods of northeast Delhi, where he interacted with locals in Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Brijpuri, and Chand Bagh areas-worst-affected colonies.



ALSO READ | Delhi riots: 369 FIRs registered, 1,284 people arrested, detained



Present during the visit were Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava and senior officials of Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, Health Department, District Magistrates and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), who reviewed efforts being taken by various agencies to restore normalcy.



To build confidence amongst people of affected areas, the L-G met asked police to actively engage with Aman Committees and directed the civic body to take up extensive cleanliness drive of the area on war footing, and also to repair damaged civic structures.

AAP ministers visit



While Labour Minister Gopal Rai inspected a relief camp set at Mustafabad, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam assured victims of speedy help.