CM Kejriwal sets up task force to battle coronavirus in Capital

Amid Coronavirus scare, several market associations here are planning to procure masks and distribute them to customers when they come to shop in their areas.

People queue up outside a screening centre for Corona suspects at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid the festering the scare around the Coronavirus, which has claimed thousands of lives in China and infected scores elsewhere across the globe, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that a Special Task Force had been formed to keep the virus at bay in the national capital.

The chief minister assured that his government was working with all agencies concerned to prevent a Corona outbreak in the city. The task force, comprising Delhi Police personnel, officials of civic bodies and other key departments, will be headed by Kejriwal. It will oversee the functioning of all agencies tasked with preventing the virus from expanding its footprint in the city.

On Tuesday, one person was confirmed to have tested positive for the virus, making him the city’s first. Seeking to allay fears around its spread amid buzz that drug stores were running thin on protective masks and hand sanitisers, the CM said there was no dearth of masks. He added that the 88 people who the Delhi man is believed to have come into contact with are being screened.

According to government sources, all three MCDs have been directed to ensure checking of hotels and guests for Corona suspects, following standard protocol. The North MCD is in the process of getting in touch with all hotels where guests from overseas are checked in, for screening.

He said apart from two nodal hospitals, where all suspected Corona cases are to be referred, 19 more government hospitals and 6 private hospitals have been equipped to receive Corona patients. Isolation wards are being created at these units to dispense proper treatment, the CM said.

“We’re doing everything we can to prevent the virus from spreading. A state-level task force has been put together and I am personally monitoring their functioning. I urge people to avoid large gatherings and hope they would help us in preventing an outbreak,” Kejriwal said. The task force, which held its first meeting on Wednesday, also decided to launch awareness camps in schools which can’t close now, as examinations are on.

Traders’ bodies to procure masks

Amid Coronavirus scare, several market associations here are planning to procure masks and distribute them to customers when they come to shop in their areas. Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar mini-market traders’ association, said they will also put up banners in the market informing people about various precautions to be taken in the wake of the current situation. “We will be handing out masks to customers who visit the market. We are planning to procure 1,000 to 2,000 masks in the next few days,” Randhawa said.

Bagga seeks ban on alcohol test 

Citing the threat of a Coronavirus outbreak, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has called for suspension of the use of breath analyser tests for alcohol consumption, by the police. In a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner, Bagga said, “In the light of ongoing ncovid2019(corona) infection, to protect(prevent) further spread of the disease, I request to please suspend the breath analyser tests for drunk drivers.” He claimed breath is one of the main reasons behind the spread of the deadly virus.

Trying to keep Jamia safe: VC

Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Wednesday assured parents that the varsity administration was making all efforts to make the campus safe for students in the wake of Coronavirus scare.

The Faculty of Dentistry also organised a lecture titled ‘Present scenario, strategies for prevention and control’ by Pawan Kumar, additional director, DGHS & OSD to Delhi health minister.

More such lectures are planned in the future. Akhtar said they are ensuring proper cleaning, fumigation and sanitisation of the school-buildings and the area surrounding them.

