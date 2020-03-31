Nizamuddin congregation: Delhi Police registers FIR against Maulana Saad, others

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After evacuating about 1600 people from the Markaz building, Delhi Police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Maulana Saad and others of Tablighi Jamaat under sections of Epidemic Disease Act.

The case has been filed under the epidemic act 1897 read with Section 269, 270, 271 and 120-B Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violation of government directions given to the management of Markaz of Basti Nizamuddin regarding restriction of social/political/religious gathering and for taking safety measures, including social distancing for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 viral infection, said Delhi Police.

On Tuesday about 1100 devotees and preachers who gathered for a religious meeting at the headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat, popularly known as 'Markaz' in South East Delhi's Nizamuddin area, were evacuated and isolated for checkup and testing of Novel COVID-19.

On Monday, the police evacuated 200 people suspected of the symptoms of COVID-19.

According to police between 10 March to 15 March, more than 3000-4000 people including foreign nationals from Indonesia, Jordan, Yemen, Saudi Arab, China, Ukraine, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Afganistan, Bangladesh and others participated in the Markaz.

The Markaz is organised for the entire year and people from across the nation and abroad visit the place frequently. As per a local, the devotees visit the areas in batches to listen to the preachers.

"Many of them left the place before lockdown but 1000 stranded inside the building after Lockdown. After lockdown, there were about 1600 stayed and quarantined inside the building including about 200 foreign nationals," said a police official.

The Markaz building is located in a residential area. The building has seven floors with two basements and a big dining room, with a capacity of staying arrangments for about 10000 people.

As per the officials, the evacuated people are admitted to Narela, Lok Nayak, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, GTB Hospital, AIIMS Jhajjar.