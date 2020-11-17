Outsiders form nearly 24 per cent of Delhi's COVID-19 death toll: RTI report

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Nearly 24 per cent of Delhi's total COVID-19 deaths are actually from other states, reply to an RTI query by The New Indian Express has revealed. The document, which showed figures till November 10, revealed that 1,759 patients belonging to other states and countries have succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals in the city.

Till November 10, the cumulative fatality count in Delhi was 7,143, according to the Delhi government’s daily COVID-19 bulletin. The RTI was filed with the State Surveillance Unit, Delhi Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, Government of NCT of Delhi.

The reply further revealed that among the neighbouring states, Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of patients who breathed their last in Delhi. Of the total 1,759 'outstation' patients, 1,038 were from UP followed by 383 from Haryana.

While 80 of the deceased in Delhi had come for treatment from Madhya Pradesh, 32 were from Rajasthan. The remaining 236 deceased were from other states and countries which were not specified in the RTI reply.

The Delhi government had earlier stated that around 33 per cent patient load and bed occupancy in city hospitals were from the neighbouring states. Health Minister Satyendar Jain had stated that the data on deaths of non-resident patients was being gathered separately.

In June, the government had decided that state-run hospitals designated for COVID treatment would admit only Delhi residents but the order was later withdrawn. The RTI also stated that among Delhi government hospitals, maximum 1,449 deaths took place at LNJP Hospital, the largest Covid-19 designated facility with 2,000- bed capacity.

The 1,500-bed Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital registered 556 deaths, followed by Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. There are 10 state government-run hospitals designated for COVID treatment including Deep Chand Bandhul, Ambedkar Nagar and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospitals.

