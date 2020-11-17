STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Outsiders form nearly 24 per cent of Delhi's COVID-19 death toll: RTI report

The document, which showed figures till November 10, revealed that 1,759 patients belonging to other states and countries have succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals in the city.

Published: 17th November 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers of NGO Helping Hands conduct a burial in Bengaluru

Representational image (Photo| Shriram BN, EPS)

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Nearly 24 per cent of Delhi's total COVID-19 deaths are actually from other states, reply to an RTI query by The New Indian Express has revealed. The document, which showed figures till November 10, revealed that 1,759 patients belonging to other states and countries have succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals in the city.

Till November 10, the cumulative fatality count in Delhi was 7,143, according to the Delhi government’s daily COVID-19 bulletin. The RTI was filed with the State Surveillance Unit, Delhi Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, Government of NCT of Delhi.

ALSO READ| COVID-19: Delhi govt's revised containment strategy to be announced soon, officials say

The reply further revealed that among the neighbouring states, Uttar Pradesh had the highest number of patients who breathed their last in Delhi. Of the total 1,759 'outstation' patients, 1,038 were from UP followed by 383 from Haryana.

While 80 of the deceased in Delhi had come for treatment from Madhya Pradesh, 32 were from Rajasthan. The remaining 236 deceased were from other states and countries which were not specified in the RTI reply.

The Delhi government had earlier stated that around 33 per cent patient load and bed occupancy in city hospitals were from the neighbouring states. Health Minister Satyendar Jain had stated that the data on deaths of non-resident patients was being gathered separately.

In June, the government had decided that state-run hospitals designated for COVID treatment would admit only Delhi residents but the order was later withdrawn. The RTI also stated that among Delhi government hospitals, maximum 1,449 deaths took place at LNJP Hospital, the largest Covid-19 designated facility with 2,000- bed capacity.

The 1,500-bed Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital registered 556 deaths, followed by Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital. There are 10 state government-run hospitals designated for COVID treatment including Deep Chand Bandhul, Ambedkar Nagar and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospitals.

ALSO READ| Centre sets up 10 teams to inspect private COVID-19 hospitals in Delhi

Haryana at second spot

Of the total 1,759 outstation patients, 1,038 were from UP followed by 383 from Haryana. While 80 of the victims were from Madhya Pradesh, 32 from Rajasthan. The remaining 236 deceased were from states and countries not specified 

Max deaths at LNJP

The maximum 1,449 deaths took place at  LNJP Hospital. GTB Hospital registered 556 deaths, followed by Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, according to an RTI info

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus Delhi covid deaths Delhi outsiders COVID COVID19
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp