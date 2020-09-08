STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro passes 'confidence test' on re-opening day as services resume after 169 days

The number of commuters was not too high as some people are still avoiding public transport owing to fear of the virus.

Published: 08th September 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

A metro train leaves Azadpur metro station after Delhi Metro resumed services. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Gayathri mani and Siddhanta mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Commuters were happy to get back to their favourite mode of transport, the Delhi Metro, which reopened after 169 days on Monday. Most were impressed by the arrangements and did not face any difficulty during their commute. 

The number of commuters was not too high as some people are still avoiding public transport owing to fear of the virus, many especially government employees were happy to see the metro back on the track. More passengers were seen at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, INA and other stations which cater to government offices and departments.

On day one, services were resumed only on the Yellow Line from Huda City Centre to Samaypur Badli.
“The Metro is an emotion for Delhiites. It’s a lifeline for us. With services resuming, people will save time as well as money,” said Pranay, who works at CGA, INA. The 22-year-old also added that he will save `300 per day with the resumption of metro services. “I was spending Rs 200-250 everyday for one side but using metro will cost me just Rs 60 daily for both sides,” he said.

ALSO READ: Traders see ray of hope as Delhi metro resumes service

However, some people faced problems in online ticketing, payment and transactions especially in the underground stations and also last mile connectivity. 

“I am very happy that metro services have finally resumed and the way DMRC and CISF managed everything is outstanding. But, they should provide better network connectivity in underground station as the whole process of buying tickets has gone online and people are struggling to pay or buy tickets online,” said Rajkumar, a government employee.

“DMRC should also resume the services of feeder bus service and all gates should open as the last mile connectivity is a problem for commuters especially women. Also, the auto and e-rickshaws are charging very high fare,” said a passenger who did not wished to be named.

ALSO READ: No major violations on first day, says Police

While talking about the rise in number of Covid cases in Delhi, some said it was a little risky but they had no choice. 

“It is a little risky.  Today, there was no rush as services were resumed only on one line,” said Shaili, 29, a government employee.

DMRC has made an elaborate plan to manage the crowd and proper sanitisation measures are being followed.

Jyoti, 25, who travelled daily from Azadpur to Central Secretariat using auto rickshaws and buses, said: “It was risky to as neither the auto drivers nor the cab aggregators disinfect the vehicles after each ride. While boarding a bus, people forget there is a pandemic outbreak and they just run to catch a seat. But, there is an assurance from metro that we witnessed on the first day. Everything is organised.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Metro COVID 19 unlock 4
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp