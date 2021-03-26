STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Bharat Bandh: Traffic movement suspended on Ghazipur border 

The Delhi Police has said adequate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the bandh.

Published: 26th March 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Bharat Bandh

Farmers during a protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday closed both carriageways of National Highway-24 passing through the Ghazipur border in view of the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions protesting against the three agri laws.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbreall body of protesting unions, have given a call for the bandh.

In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Traffic movement is closed on Ghazipur Border NH-24 (Both carriageways)."

ALSO READ | Support farmers, but shops, factories will be open during Bharat Bandh: Delhi traders

The one side of the carriageway was earlier opened on March 15 for traffic. However, the other side from Ghaziabad towards Delhi is closed since the farmers' protest started.

The Delhi Police has said adequate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the bandh.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal had said there will be intense patrolling to maintain peace in the national capital.

"There will be adequate security arrangements in all police districts during the bandh.

"The patrolling staff will roam in their area throughout the day and their focus will be to maintain peace in busy marketplaces," Biswal had said.

ALSO READ | SGPC offices to remain closed on March 26 in support of Bharat Bandh call by farmer unions

The nationwide shutdown will start at 6 am and it will be in force up to 6 pm across the country to mark four months of the farmers' agitation on Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri, farmer leaders had said.

The Morcha said the bandh will also be observed in the national capital.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price on their crops.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Ghazipur Border Bharat bandh Agri Laws Farm Laws farmers protest
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp