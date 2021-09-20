211 dengue cases in Delhi this year; 53 in last first week

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over 50 fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital in the last one week, taking the total count this year to more than 210, according to a civic report released on Monday.

In this month alone, 87 cases have been recorded till September 18, which is about 41 per cent of the cumulative cases.

The number of dengue cases for January 1-September 18 period is also the highest this year since 2019 when the count had stood at 217 in that same duration.

According to the civic report issued by the municipal corporations last week, 158 cases of dengue were recorded till September 11 this year.

So, 53 fresh cases have been logged in one week.

Seventy-two cases were reported in the month of August, according to the report.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December At least 211 cases have been reported this year till September 18, according to the civic report issued on Monday.

The month-wise distribution of cases are -- January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), June (7) and July (16), it said.

In the previous years, the cases in the same period were -- 1,375 (2016), 1,465 (2017), 343 (2018), 217 (2019) and 172 (2020), according to the report.

However, no deaths have been reported due to dengue in the city till now, it said.

According to the civic report released on Monday, 86 cases of malaria and 44 cases of chikungunya have also been reported till September 18 this year.

Malaria, dengue and chikungunya are accompanied with high fever and therefore, doctors feel that people might suspect that they have contracted COVID-19.

Civic bodies in Delhi have intensified their measures to prevent outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

Dengue cases reported in the national capital till date are "under control" and the Delhi government is alert and all prepared to handle any situation arising out of the vector-borne disease, city Health Minister Satyendar Jain had told reporters on September 15.

The Delhi health minister also said that the government's anti-dengue drive, '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute' running for the last two weeks or so to raise awareness on its prevention, and it will be further intensified.

"Last year, 188 cases were reported in the entire month of September. So, cases are under control. We are alert, and all prepared to handle any dengue situation," he had said.

South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan recently had alleged that the Delhi government was playing "campaign politics" when it came to the fight against the vector-borne diseases, termed its anti-dengue drive an "eyewash".

The senior BJP leader in the party-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), at a press conference here, had claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was "taking credit" in controlling vector-borne diseases in the city.

Standing Committee Chairman of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Jogi Ram Jain, recently had held a meeting with the officials of the public health department on prevention of dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

Jain had directed the officials to conduct awareness campaigns in all areas under the NDMC so that maximum citizens can be made aware.

He had also directed them to regularly check for breeding of mosquito larvae on premises of government buildings, schools, offices, community buildings and dispensaries.