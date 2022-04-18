Anger reigns a day after Delhi clash; police accused of bias

Ankita Upadhyay By

NEW DELHI: Temperatures ran high in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area a day after communal clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra on Saturday evening. With hundreds of police and Rapid Action Force personnel deployed at every few steps, people largely remained indoors. But anger was palpable, with each side blaming the other for the outbreak of violence and members of one community accusing the police and administration of being biased.

Shops in C,H,G blocks of the area remained shut. To restore peace in the area, police had called ‘aman’ (peace) committee members to discuss confidence-building measures. But, arguments broke out during the discussions and the police abruptly called off the meeting. “Since Saturday night, we have been trying to ensure that peace prevails between the two communities.

Whatever happened was disappointing, but we will give full support to the police to restore normalcy. Nothing like this had ever happened here earlier,” said Farid Shah, a member of the peace committee. The courtyard of the mosque in C block still had stones and saffron flags lying in its premises. In the lanes outsides, local residents expressed helplessness and anger over the arrests made by Delhi Police.

“When the clashes broke out, only three officials were deployed. When the Hindus were planning a Shobha Yatra with 400-500 people, why didn’t Delhi Police provide security arrangements to ensure that no mishap occurs? The yatra had people from RSS who tried to install a saffron flag and pelted stones on our mosque which provoked the Muslims. In retaliation, we also did the same,” said woman who works as a domestic help.

The father of a minor who has been arrested was fuming over the police action. “Why is only our community being targeted? This is a huge conspiracy. My son has never been involved in any such activity,” he said. Fear and tension gripped the area again in the evening with Right-wing activists chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ outside Jahangirpuri Police Station.

Some women protesting the arrest of their family members retaliated by raising ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ slogan. A ruckus also erupted outside the C block mosque when 10-15 men conducted a march chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’. They were removed by police.