STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Anger reigns a day after Delhi clash; police accused of bias

Both communities blame each other for violence that erupted on Saturday evening; families of arrested men allege police taking action against one community

Published: 18th April 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Rapid Action Force personnel prepare for a flag march to ensure law and order at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi on Sunday | PTI

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Temperatures ran high in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area a day after communal clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra on Saturday evening. With hundreds of police and Rapid Action Force personnel deployed at every few steps, people largely remained indoors. But anger was palpable, with each side blaming the other for the outbreak of violence and members of one community accusing the police and administration of being biased.

Shops in C,H,G blocks of the area remained shut. To restore peace in the area, police had called ‘aman’ (peace) committee members to discuss confidence-building measures. But, arguments broke out during the discussions and the police abruptly called off the meeting. “Since Saturday night, we have been trying to ensure that peace prevails between the two communities.

ALSO READ | ‘Appeasement’ reason for communal clashes: BJP

Whatever happened was disappointing, but we will give full support to the police to restore normalcy. Nothing like this had ever happened here earlier,” said Farid Shah, a member of the peace committee. The courtyard of the mosque in C block still had stones and saffron flags lying in its premises. In the lanes outsides, local residents expressed helplessness and anger over the arrests made by Delhi Police.

“When the clashes broke out, only three officials were deployed. When the Hindus were planning a Shobha Yatra with 400-500 people, why didn’t Delhi Police provide security arrangements to ensure that no mishap occurs? The yatra had people from RSS who tried to install a saffron flag and pelted stones on our mosque which provoked the Muslims. In retaliation, we also did the same,” said woman who works as a domestic help.

The father of a minor who has been arrested was fuming over the police action. “Why is only our community being targeted? This is a huge conspiracy. My son has never been involved in any such activity,” he said. Fear and tension gripped the area again in the evening with Right-wing activists chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ outside Jahangirpuri Police Station.

ALSO READ | Fear, uneasy calm prevail in Jahangirpuri

Some women protesting the arrest of their family members retaliated by raising ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ slogan. A ruckus also erupted outside the C block mosque when 10-15 men conducted a march chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’. They were removed by police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
new delhi Communal Clash Hanuman Jayanti
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp