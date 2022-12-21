‘Harassed in jail, paid Rs 60 crore to AAP’: Sukesh in Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekar, who was produced before the Patiala House Court in connection with a Rs 200-crore extortion case, has alleged that prison authorities were harassing him for complaining from the prison.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is a co-accused in the extortion case, was also present in the court.

“I am being harassed by the jail authorities. I am a witness against the Delhi chief minister. Now, they are putting pressure on me. I am being mentally harassed and I should not be tortured,” Sukesh told before Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik of Patiala House Courts.

The court asked for the Prison authorities’ response in the matter. “Let a copy be sent to the DG Prisons so that the inmate concerned can be given proper and dignified treatment in jail,” the court said.

Outside the court, to the media, Sukesh reiterated his allegations that he has given Rs 60 crore to Aam Aadmi Party and claimed that he has “everything in writing.” Sukesh was also taken to the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with another cheating case related to AIADMK’s party symbol.

