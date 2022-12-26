Home Cities Delhi

Hearing on bail pleas of eight former Indian Naval officers in Doha today

No charges have been framed against them yet though those with families in Doha are allowed to have weekly physical meetings with them.

Published: 26th December 2022

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four months since eight former Indian naval officers were placed under solitary confinement in Doha, their petitions for bail will come up for hearing on Monday. This is their fifth attempt at securing bail. The officers were working for Dahra Consultancies in Doha when they were picked up from home Qatar’s interior ministry.

No charges have been framed against them yet though those with families in Doha are allowed to have weekly physical meetings with them. However, families of officers who are in India have not been granted visas yet to meet them.

“Family members of some of the detained officers have been trying to get visas from Qatar for sometime now. During to the FIFA World Cup, there was a caveat that those applying for visas to Qatar had to buy a ticket for matches in Doha. Since these family members were mot interested in a football match ticket, they were denied visas. Now that the World Cup is over there is optimism that visas would be granted soon,’’ say sources.

The officers, however, are allowed a 10-minute phone call every week with their families in India.
“Familes back home are stressed with the delay in the repatriation of these officers. These eight Indians 
are amongst the top ranking officials working for the company. A representative of the company (Dahra) does check on them regularly but their families are waiting for news of their return,’’ sources add. All hopes are pinned on Monday’s bail appeal. The Indian fraternity and families are hoping that they will get relief this time around.

