Centre to file response on plea in HC to make yoga part of school syllabus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday informed the Delhi High Court that it will place its stand on record on a PIL seeking to make ‘Health and Yoga Science’ a mandatory part of the curriculum up to class VIII for the overall development of the children.The high court, which said the response by the Centre shall be filed before the next date of hearing, made it clear that it cannot evolve a policy and thrust it on the government.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Dutta, which refused to issue notice on the petition at this stage, said no individual can demand what he thinks is correct to be implemented.The bench said it is a policy matter which the government should look into instead of waiting for court orders. ‘Do it on your own if it is important. If you think what Mr. Upadhyay (petitioner) says has merits, consider it. We will not enter into policy matters. We don’t want to take even one step in a direction we cannot pursue,’ the bench said on the petition filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said he will take instructions in the matter and the court listed the plea for further hearing on November 11. The petitioner sought a declaration that the Right to Education, guaranteed under Article 21A implies the ‘Right to Holistic Integrated Equal Quality Education’.The plea also sought a direction to the authorities to make ‘Health and Yoga Science’ mandatory in the curriculum up to the 8th standard for the overall development of children.