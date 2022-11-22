Shraddha Walkar murder case: Polygraph test first, narco to be conducted later

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the accused in the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar, will first undergo a polygraph test and then a narco test, in next 10 days, official sources said on Monday.

Aaftab strangled Shraddha, chopped her body into many pieces and then disposed them of at various locations for several months.

A polygraphic test is to be conducted on Aaftab before the narco test for which his consent is needed. The police filed an application in a lower court seeking permission for the polygraph test. All the tests will be conducted at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi.

“Narco test is an invasive technique in which we induce some medicine but before this test, we also conduct some other tests to find out where the subject is hiding the information,” said a senior official at Forensic Science Laboratory.

Notably, a local court on November 17 gave permission for the Narco test after an application was filed by the Delhi Police which said that the accused was not cooperating in the investigation. With his five-day police remand ending on Tuesday, Delhi Police is likely to seek an extension of his custody as the narco analysis test is still pending despite a court order on November 17 to conduct it within five days.

Aftab’s police custody extension will be sought on the basis of several crucial evidences recovered, including some fragments of the skull and a portion of a human jaw which the police believe is of the victim. Through preliminary examination, the police found out that the recovered jaw had undergone a root canal treatment following which the cops are now contacting Shraddha’s Mumbai-based dentist who might have done the said procedure. As part of their search operation to recover more remains, a pond in South Delhi’s Maidangarhi is also being drained.

