13K kg crackers seized, 75 cases reported so far this month in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Police have seized over 13,700 kg of firecrackers and registered 75 cases in this connection in October, official data showed. The data comprises records from October 1 to 19.

The police seized 13,767.719 kg firecrackers for storage or sale and registered 75 cases in this connection. It has also registered six cases related to the bursting of firecrackers and seized 3.608 kg of crackers.

Different units of the city police carried out raids in several parts of the national capital against the sale, storage and supply of illegal firecrackers. A senior police officer said they were focusing on two angles.

“We are spreading awareness, educating people and sensitising them about how harmful firecrackers are. It is dangerous for the environment, human beings and others because of the smoke,” he said.

“The second thing we are focusing on is the demand-supply chain. Strict actions are being taken against those found illegally selling, storing and supplying banned firecrackers,” added the officer.

