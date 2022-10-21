Home Cities Delhi

13K kg crackers seized, 75 cases reported so far this month in Delhi

Police have seized over 13,700 kg of firecrackers and registered 75 cases in this connection in October, official data showed.

Published: 21st October 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

crackers

A firecracker shop used for representational purpose| B P Deepu

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Police have seized over 13,700 kg of firecrackers and registered 75 cases in this connection in October, official data showed. The data comprises records from October 1 to 19. 

The police seized 13,767.719 kg firecrackers for storage or sale and registered 75 cases in this connection. It has also registered six cases related to the bursting of firecrackers and seized 3.608 kg of crackers. 

Different units of the city police carried out raids in several parts of the national capital against the sale, storage and supply of illegal firecrackers. A senior police officer said they were focusing on two angles.

ALSO READ | Over 1,400 kg firecrackers seized in 3 separate operations, five arrested in Delhi

“We are spreading awareness, educating people and sensitising them about how harmful firecrackers are. It is dangerous for the environment, human beings and others because of the smoke,” he said.

ALSO READ | Delhi cops seize nearly 450 kg of firecrackers in two separate operations, three arrested

 “The second thing we are focusing on is the demand-supply chain. Strict actions are being taken against those found illegally selling, storing and supplying banned firecrackers,” added the officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
firecrackers firecrackers seized
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp