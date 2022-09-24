Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Kartavya Path gets its own police station 

A separate Kartavya Path Police Station shall be set up for the newly-inaugurated stretch, a government notification has said. 

Signboard bearing 'Kartavya Path' (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

According to the notification, the jurisdiction of the police station will be limited to the North Block, Rail Bhawan (exclusive) Raisina Road, Krishi Bhawan, INGCA (inclusive) Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, and JSR Round About, in the north direction.

 Man Singh Road roundabout VP House, Vigyan Bhawan, National Museum, Nirman Bhawan, Udhyog Bhawan roundabout and Sunehari Bagh Masjid (inclusive) in the south direction. Raksha Bhawan (inclusive) Ashok Road, C-Hexagon up to Akbar Road, Vanijy Bhawan (inclusive) Akbar Road, C-Hexagon along with National Stadium (inclusive), in the east, and North and South Block, West Boundary wall (exclusive) Road towards RP Bhawan, in the west, the notification issued on September 21 stated.

The location of the police station is yet to be decided, a senior police officer said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier this month inaugurated the Kartavya Path, the stretch of road from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate earlier known as Rajpath.

The Kartavya Path Police Station will oversee “local areas which have been excluded from the jurisdiction of police stations Tilak Marg, South Avenue and Parliament Street” - the three nearest police stations.

