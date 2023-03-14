Home Cities Delhi

MPs demand Centre’s response to attack on Tamil students in JNU 

It was also asked if any measures have been taken or proposed to be taken by the government to ensure that such violent attacks do not recur on innocent students.

Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University. (Photo| JNU Facebook)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An attack on the Tamil students of the Jawahar Lal Nehru University last month by one of the students’ organizations, which was condemned by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, reached the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Two Parliament members, including A Raja and A Ganeshamurthi, questioned the Ministry of Education asking whether any complaints have been made on the attack on Tamil students in JNU by the right-wing group students recently.

In a joint statement, secretaries of DMK’s youth and students’ wing, Udhayanidhi Stalin and CV M P Ezhilarasan said that the ABVP will have to answer “every drop of blood” shed by Tamil students at the prestigious university.

"ABVP members have mercilessly attacked Tamil students and vandalised the portraits of Periyar, who fought for equal rights to women and advocated for a casteless society, and leaders of the Communist movement,” the students had said on the day of the incident reported on February 19.

 The MPs further asked, “If so, the details thereof indicating the number of students injured and the medical treatment provided to them; the action taken or being taken by the government against the ‘militant’ students who attacked the innocent Tamil students and also damaged photos of national leaders, including Thanthai Periyar.”

ALSO READ| JNUSU claims attack on students by ABVP; M K Stalin condemns targetting of Tamil students

It was also asked if any measures have been taken or proposed to be taken by the government to ensure that such violent attacks do not recur on innocent students. The Education Ministry, however, replied that JNU is a statutory autonomous organization established under an Act of Parliament and is governed by its respective Act, Statutes and the Ordinances made there under.

“All administrative, academic decisions are taken by the University with the approval of its statutory body such as the executive council, academic council and court. Nearly 9,000 students are currently enrolled in JNU,” it further said.

