Home Cities Delhi

Scuffle breaks out between wrestlers, Delhi police in Jantar Mantar, Vinesh Phogat, brother injured

Chaos prevailed at Jantar Mantar late on Wednesday night following a scuffle between Delhi Police personnel and protesting wrestlers.

Published: 04th May 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Sangita Phogat reacts while talking to the media after an scuffle between wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Sangita Phogat reacts while talking to the media after an scuffle between wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chaos prevailed at Jantar Mantar late on Wednesday night following a scuffle between Delhi Police personnel and protesting wrestlers. Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat accused a Delhi Police personnel of using derogatory language against her.

In a purported video being circulated on social media, Vinesh could be heard saying, “They have beaten my brother. He was profusely bleeding from his head. And one of the drunken policemen abused me.”

Several wrestlers have been sitting on a protest at the Jantar Mantar for the past 11 days demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Women wrestlers have leveled sexual harassment allegation against Singh. Sources said the scuffle started after the police blocked the entry of a bed into the police site.

Injured wrestler being treated after an scuffle between wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar. (Photo | PTI)

In another video on social media, a heated argument could be heard taking place between police and wrestlers. Amid the ruckus, grappler Bajrang Punia told the media that some cots and mattresses were being brought to the protest site as it was raining heavily since morning but the whole argument began when the cops did not allow them to take it.

Police personnel and protesting wrestlers in a scuffle at Jantar Mantar. (Photo | PTI)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said AAP leader Somnath Bharti came at the protest site along with folding beds without permission.

ALSO READ | Delhi Police 'doing nothing' to investigate Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, wrestlers tell SC

“On intervention, supporters became aggressive in trying to get the beds out of the truck. Subsequently, a minor altercation took place in which Somnath Bharti with 2 others was detained,” the official said.

ALSO READ | Wrestlers protest: Grapplers refuse Delhi Police security as stir enters day 11

“Strange is the situation. BJP’s MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is out and enjoying in spite of having a Pocso FIR against him. But just because I supported the demand of women wrestlers for a foldable cot to avoid rain at wrenched site of Jantar Mantar, I have been detained by the Delhi Police,” Somnath Bharti said.

Top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, and Sakshi Malik, held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar in January this year, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the head office and Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded. They had accused the body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers.

Following the protest, in January, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

The committee was given the task of submitting a report on the issue to the ministry. Olympic medalist Mary Kom is heading the Oversight Committee.

Earlier this week, the grapplers once again began their protests citing that nothing has been done so far to resolve their issues and that the wrestlers are here to save wrestling.

READ MORE:

PT Usha claims protest tarnishing India's image, wrestlers bemused

Protesting wrestlers welcome all political parties to join agitation against WFI chief

(With inputs from PTI, ENS)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brij Bhushan Vinesh Phogat Jantar Mantar Wrestlers Protest
India Matters
Indian Wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, along with DCW Chief Swati Maliwal addresses a Press Conference at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (Photo | Praveen Negi)
Delhi Police barricades border entries to stop wrestlers' supporters from coming to Jantar Mantar
Wreckage of an Indian Army helicopter after it crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. At least three people, including its pilot and co-pilot, were injured in the incident. (Photo | PTI)
Army chopper crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district, casualties not known
NCP leader Sharad Pawar (L) with former Maharashtra CM and MVA ally Uddhav Thackeray. (File Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray failed to quell revolt, surrendered with no effort to save government: Sharad Pawar
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
Amartya Sen moves HC against Visva-Bharati's eviction order

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp