Scuffle breaks out between wrestlers, Delhi police in Jantar Mantar, Vinesh Phogat, brother injured

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chaos prevailed at Jantar Mantar late on Wednesday night following a scuffle between Delhi Police personnel and protesting wrestlers. Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat accused a Delhi Police personnel of using derogatory language against her.

In a purported video being circulated on social media, Vinesh could be heard saying, “They have beaten my brother. He was profusely bleeding from his head. And one of the drunken policemen abused me.”

Several wrestlers have been sitting on a protest at the Jantar Mantar for the past 11 days demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Women wrestlers have leveled sexual harassment allegation against Singh. Sources said the scuffle started after the police blocked the entry of a bed into the police site.

Injured wrestler being treated after an scuffle between wrestlers and the police at Jantar Mantar. (Photo | PTI)

In another video on social media, a heated argument could be heard taking place between police and wrestlers. Amid the ruckus, grappler Bajrang Punia told the media that some cots and mattresses were being brought to the protest site as it was raining heavily since morning but the whole argument began when the cops did not allow them to take it.

Police personnel and protesting wrestlers in a scuffle at Jantar Mantar. (Photo | PTI)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said AAP leader Somnath Bharti came at the protest site along with folding beds without permission.

“On intervention, supporters became aggressive in trying to get the beds out of the truck. Subsequently, a minor altercation took place in which Somnath Bharti with 2 others was detained,” the official said.

“Strange is the situation. BJP’s MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is out and enjoying in spite of having a Pocso FIR against him. But just because I supported the demand of women wrestlers for a foldable cot to avoid rain at wrenched site of Jantar Mantar, I have been detained by the Delhi Police,” Somnath Bharti said.

Top Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, and Sakshi Malik, held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar in January this year, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the head office and Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded. They had accused the body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers.

Following the protest, in January, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations levelled against the Wrestling Federation of India and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

The committee was given the task of submitting a report on the issue to the ministry. Olympic medalist Mary Kom is heading the Oversight Committee.

Earlier this week, the grapplers once again began their protests citing that nothing has been done so far to resolve their issues and that the wrestlers are here to save wrestling.

(With inputs from PTI, ENS)

