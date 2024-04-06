Excise policy scam case: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till April 18

NEW DELHI: A court here on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia till April 18 in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Sisodia's judicial custody after he was produced before the court on the expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier.

His party colleague Sanjay Singh, a co-accused who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court in the case, also appeared before the court for the proceedings.