Day after EC notice, Atishi asks ED to reveal action against BJP in 'money laundering' cases

NEW DELHI: A day after getting a notice from the Election Commission, Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday asked the ED to reveal the action taken against BJP leaders in connection with alleged money laundering cases.

Addressing a press conference here, the senior AAP leader lashed out at the Election Commission accusing the poll body of working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The notice was issued to Atishi by the EC over her claims that the BJP had approached her to either join the party or be prepared to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate within a month.

"On the basis of mere doubt, the ED arrested AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, and even the national convener of our party Arvind Kejriwal ji, even as no money trail was found against them.

"What action has the ED taken against the BJP leaders where the investigation agency has been able to establish a money trail," she asked.