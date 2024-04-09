Kavitha’s judicial custody extended by a fortnight

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) while demanding the judicial custody of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in a Delhi court on Tuesday, said in its application that she is “highly influential” and there is every likelihood that she would influence the witnesses and tamper with evidence if released.

The ED, in its judicial custody remand application submitted before Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, said that from the investigation, it is evident that the arrestee (Kavitha) is involved in the acts of payment of kickbacks to government functionaries to gain illegal benefits in the formulation and implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22 (now-scrapped) .

After hearing the arguments, the court extended the judicial custody of the BRS leader till April 23 in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. K Kavitha was presented before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court on the expiry of her 14-day judicial custody.

“The arrestee is highly influential and there is every likelihood the arrestee will influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence if released, it may hamper the ongoing investigation. The applicant (ED) is still further investigating the role of the arrestee in the instant matter and is unearthing the further proceeds of crime and identifying the other persons who are involved or connected with the process or activities related to proceeds of crime,” the remand application, submitted before the court, read.