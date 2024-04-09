Kavitha’s judicial custody extended by a fortnight

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) while demanding the judicial custody of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in a Delhi court on Tuesday, said in its application that she is “highly influential” and there is every likelihood that she would influence the witnesses and tamper with evidence if released.
The ED, in its judicial custody remand application submitted before Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court, said that from the investigation, it is evident that the arrestee (Kavitha) is involved in the acts of payment of kickbacks to government functionaries to gain illegal benefits in the formulation and implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22 (now-scrapped) .
After hearing the arguments, the court extended the judicial custody of the BRS leader till April 23 in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. K Kavitha was presented before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court on the expiry of her 14-day judicial custody.
“The arrestee is highly influential and there is every likelihood the arrestee will influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence if released, it may hamper the ongoing investigation. The applicant (ED) is still further investigating the role of the arrestee in the instant matter and is unearthing the further proceeds of crime and identifying the other persons who are involved or connected with the process or activities related to proceeds of crime,” the remand application, submitted before the court, read.
The ED has claimed that Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai is a close associate of Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and the ‘frontman’ of the ‘South Group’ liquor cartel.
“The arrestee (through her proxy Arun Pillai) was a partner in M/s Indo Spirits which is a vehicle for recoupment of the advance kickbacks paid and to generate further proceeds of crime (PoC). The arrestee is actually involved in the transfer of PoC of Rs 100 crore through her staff/associates, Abhishek Boinpally and Buchi Babu which was paid to the AAP leaders,” the probe agency submitted in court.
The ED further said it is established that K Kavitha, who is the ultimate in-charge of the share of Arun Pillai in Indo Spirits, was intrinsically involved in the conspiracy of policy formulation, kickback scheme and the final profits generated (proceeds of crime) laundered through Indo Spirits.
CBI grills Kavitha in Tihar
The CBI has questioned K Kavitha in connection with a Delhi excise policy-linked alleged corruption case in Tihar jail where she is lodged, officials said Tuesday. The agency was given permission by the special court to question her on the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu’s phone and documents related to a land deal after which `100 crore was allegedly paid to the AAP in kickbacks to swing excise policy in favour of a liquor lobby. CBI officials went to Tihar on Saturday where she was questioned on these aspects, sources said.