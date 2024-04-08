BRS leader Kavitha denied interim bail in Delhi excise scam case

NEW DELHI: A court here on Monday denied interim bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy-related money laundering case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja dismissed the plea, saying the stage was not right to enlarge her on interim bail.

Kavitha had approached the court for interim bail, saying her 16-year-old son has exams and needs his mother's "moral and emotional support".

The ED had opposed the submission, claiming Kavitha destroyed evidence and influenced witnesses in the case.