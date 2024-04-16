'Delhi govt created chimera of free water': LG's open letter to Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi water minister had a few days ago written to the L-G, asking him to suspend the CEO of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) after a woman was killed following a quarrel with her neighbour over fetching water from a common tap in the Farsh Bazar area of northeast Delhi.

In the note, Atishi urged Saxena to "institute an independent enquiry into the acts of omission and commission of the chief secretary, as well as officers of the finance department, urban development department and DJB".

Days after the communication, Saxena penned a strongly worded open letter to Kejriwal, currently lodged in Tihar jail after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy scam case.

The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) criticised Delhi's Water Resources Minister, Atishi, accusing her of exploiting the death of the woman for "narrow and partisan political goals." In an open letter, the L-G pointed out that Atishi, by highlighting inadequate water supply as the cause behind the incident, implicated her own government of over nine years. He described Atishi's note as a prima facie admission of guilt, inaction, and inefficiency over the past nearly ten years.

The lieutenant governor slammed Atishi for attacking the chief secretary, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chief executive officer, officers of finance and urban development department.