Battle for Delhi: AAP-Congress alliance challenges BJP in Lok Sabha Polls

The temperature of Delhi and politics is increasing with each passing day. On May 25, the city’s voters will elect their seven representatives to Parliament.
Like in previous elections, the leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and other parties have hit the streets to canvass. But what is different this time is that bitter rivals AAP and Congress have joined hands to take on the common enemy, BJP.
As per the seat sharing agreement, the AAP has settled for four constituencies—East Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi. On the remaining three seats—North East Delhi, Chandni Chowk, and North West Delhi—Congress will be contesting.
On the other hand, the BJP has replaced all its sitting MPs except on the North East Delhi seat.
As the trio campaign starts under the scorching summer sun, it will only get hotter in the coming days.
While the BJP claims it will sweep the polls like last time—bagging all seven seats with a significant margin, the AAP-Congress is hopeful to dent the electoral prospects of the saffron party.
Seeing the initial campaign, the AAP is trying to create sympathy for the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. The Congress is trying to remind the voters of days under the leadership of the late Sheila Dixit, while the BJP is trying to ride on the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
But is there really any positive political movement in AAP or Congress’s favour? If the BJP claims of no anti-incumbency, then why did it drop six MPs?
This week, we delve deeper to gauge which party holds the ground, the issues that may combust, and the odds of a candidate entangled in this seven-piece puzzle.
WEST SIDE STORY
The largest parliamentary constituency of Delhi is likely to witness a tight contest between the BJP and the AAP. The former has fielded Kamaljeet Sehrawat, former MLA and mayor of erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), against Mahabal Mishra of the AAP, former MP from the seat.
The constituency came into existence a year before the 2009 Lok Sabha elections after the delimitation exercise. Earlier parts of the constituency were included in Outer Delhi and others in South Delhi. It has seen three general elections—2009, 2014 and 2019—and the party that won the seat, ruled at the Centre.The constituency has a total strength of 24,88,831 eligible voters including 13,27,008 males, 11,61,717 females and 106 third gender. It is spread across 10 Assembly segments—Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala and Najafgarh—currently all held by the AAP.
In previous polls, there has been a three-cornered contest. However, with AAP and Congress stitching an alliance, the fight has now remained between BJP and AAP.
In 2014, BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma won the polls by a margin of 2.68 lakh votes—the highest since that year. In 2019, he improved further and won the elections with the highest-ever margin of 5.78 lakh votes. Still, he was dropped, and the baton was handed over to Sehrawat, a law graduate and former teacher widely acknowledged for her connection with the public.
Though it is her first Lok Sabha elections, she has experience in public life. Besides serving as Mayor, in the past decade, Sehrawat has gradually risen in the organisational ranks and worked in different capacities, such as district vice-president from Najafgarh to Secretary, president of the BJP Mahila Morcha, and Delhi BJP vice-president.
The west Delhi, considered a seat where Jat voters play a key role, Mahabal Mishra continues to firmly hold his ground among the rural belt. Mishra, who was once a big Poorvanchali face of Delhi Congress, has a long stint in politics for more than two decades. After entering Delhi politics in 1997 as a municipal councillor and serving as an MLA thrice and MP once on a Congress ticket, Mishra has started campaigning in his dominant areas.
Meanwhile, the residents of the constituency face multiple issues, ranging from a lack of infrastructural development to an irregular water supply. However, many residents highlighted traffic congestion.
THE RESERVED
Since the Congress party announced Udit Raj’s candidature for the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, the electoral battle for the seat has entered a decisive phase. The BJP has fielded Yogendra Chandolia from this constituency, and now both candidates have been making final appeals to voters.
Following the delimitation, the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency was constituted in 2008 and was reserved for Scheduled caste (SC) candidates. It is currently being represented by Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans (BJP). BJP candidate Yogendra Chandolia is a former North MCD mayor, while the Congress’ Udit Raj had who had won the seat in 2014 on a BJP ticket. Raj joined the Congress in 2019 after being denied a ticket by the BJP.
The constituency, located in the outer parts of the city, has a sizable number of voters from the Scheduled Caste community, Jats, and Purvanchalis. In the last Lok Sabha results in 2019, Hans won by a margin of 5,53,897 votes, while AAP’s Gugan Singh stood second. As per the seat-sharing formula, Congress will be contesting the seat.
Chandolia, currently serving as the general secretary in the state unit, has been associated with the party since the 1990s and has been active in politics since his student days. He became mayor of the erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation in 2014. He was made the state unit’s general secretary in 2019, and this is his first Lok Sabha battle. In the 2015 and 2020 assembly polls, Chandolia unsuccessfully contested from the Karol Bagh constituency against AAP’s Vishesh Ravi.As far as his profile is concerned, he was an IRS officer who resigned from his service in 2003 and formed a political party, namely, the ‘Indian Justice Party’. In 2014, he joined the BJP and in the same year he was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha after defeating Rakhi Bidlan of AAP.
As an MP, he worked as a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Rules Committee Member, and Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment.In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP denied him a ticket, and he later joined the Congress party.BJP’s campaign focuses on good governance, security, and economic prosperity. On the other hand, Udit Raj has been trying to get support over inclusivity and social empowerment, resonating with sections of the electorate seeking change.
THE HIGH PROFILE SEAT
In 2014, Meenakshi Lekhi made history by becoming the first woman in 54 years to clinch the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat for the BJP. Lekhi’s resounding victory was mirrored in 2019, yet her bid for re-election in 2024 has been met with an unexpected twist. The BJP has opted to replace her with Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, a stalwart of the party.
Bansuri’s foray into politics has raised eyebrows, not only due to her newcomer status but also because of the high-profile nature of the New Delhi constituency. Despite her political lineage, Bansuri’s selection underscores a departure from conventional choices by the BJP leadership. Her political journey commenced in 2023 when she was appointed co-convenor of the Delhi BJP’s legal department. With 16 years of legal experience, including a stint as an additional advocate general for Haryana, Bansuri holds academic credentials from prestigious institutions like the University of Oxford and BPP Law School, London.Bansuri had said that as an MP, she will ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees reach every Delhiite and will work on building a new start-up hub in the New Delhi area
In contrast, Somnath Bharti is the AAP’s seasoned contender for the New Delhi seat. Since its inception, Bharti, a familiar face in AAP circles, has secured consecutive victories in the Malviya Nagar Assembly segment. Renowned for his proactive approach to addressing public concerns, Bharti’s popularity and administrative acumen have been instrumental in his rise within the party ranks. With a background in law and an engineering degree from IIT, Bharti’s tenure as a minister in the inaugural AAP government showcased his multifaceted capabilities.
Bharti has said that he will expand his Mohalla WhatsApp groups, currently active in Malviya Nagar, to all of New Delhi. “I will remain accessible, accountable and available to everyone.”The electoral clash between Bansuri and Bharti promises to inject enthusiasm into the political landscape of New Delhi. While Bansuri embodies a new chapter in the BJP’s electoral strategy, Bharti’s experience and grassroots appeal pose a formidable challenge.
THE OLD DELHI
Nestled in the bustling heart of Delhi, Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency carries a rich tapestry of history and cultural diversity. Established in 1956, it stands as the smallest parliamentary constituency in terms of geographical area, encompassing the famed Chandni Chowk market renowned for its labyrinthine lanes, ancient architectural marvels, and vibrant street culture. The constituency sprawls across several assembly segments including Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, and Ballimaran.
Over the years, Chandni Chowk has witnessed a dynamic political landscape, with representatives from various parties holding sway. Dr Harsh Vardhan of the BJP served as a Member of Parliament from 2014 until his retirement from active politics. In the upcoming elections, the BJP has nominated Praveen Khandelwal as their candidate.
A prominent businessman from North Delhi, Khandelwal has a law degree from Delhi University. His credentials extend to his role as the secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).
The Congress, which is contesting in Chandni Chowk, has put JP Agarwal in opposition to Khandelwal. Agarwal is a seasoned party leader who has previously clinched victories from Chandni Chowk in 1984, 1989, and 1996. Grateful for the party’s nomination, he has pledged to address regional concerns, mainly focusing on GST, unemployment, and inflation.
With both candidates bringing their unique perspectives and promises to the fore, the electoral battle in Chandni Chowk promises to be a compelling contest.
MIGRANT DOMINATED
On April 14, the Congress announced Kanhaiyya Kumar’s candidature from the North East Delhi constituency against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. People may know Kumar as a ‘once upon a time’ student leader who rose to national prominence after being accused of allegedly raising anti-national slogans when he was the president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union. Kumar has a doctorate from JNU.
Despite the negative publicity, he garnered support from those opposed to BJP’s rise to power in 2014. Besides being a leader of the All India Students Federation (AISF), he served as a National Executive Council member of the Communist Party of India. He contested from Begusarai on CPI ticket in the 2019 general election but lost. He joined Congress in September 2021. The 37-year-old leader, who is now in the fray from North East Delhi on a Congress ticket, doesn’t belong to this region as he hails from Bihar. The constituency has a significant migrant population from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Going by the experts, Kumar’s candidature is more like an effort by Congress to consolidate the migrant and Muslim vote base.
On the opposition is Manoj Kumar Tiwari, who, besides being an MP and BJP member, is also a singer, actor and producer. Tiwari, a two-time MP, is the only sitting parliamentarian of the seven BJP MPs in Delhi, who has been awarded a ticket to contest in the Lok Sabha elections.Tiwari was a Member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly for the Almora Assembly, and this is how he was counted as a popular figure who could attract Purvanchali voters.
One of the most vulnerable areas communally since the riots in 2020, North East Delhi is home to an approximate 21 per cent Muslim population. Despite such statistics, the constituency appears carefully divided along communal lines in region including Mustafabad, Seelampur, Karawal Nagar and Ghonda, predominantly Muslim populated.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP grew stronger, with Manoj Tiwari fetching 53.86 per cent of the votes. Former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit managed to bring the Congress back to some fight with 28.83 per cent, while AAP had a considerable dip with only 13.05 per cent.
THE EASTERN PERIPHERY
AAP MLA from Kondli, Kuldeep Kumar, has been fielded from East Delhi, where he will contest against Harsh Malhotra of the BJP. A dropout of Delhi University, Kumar led the ‘Ambedkar Andolan’ in East Delhi at the age of 18. The movement focused on raising awareness about education among Scheduled Castes youth.
Kumar came in contact with Kejriwal during the India Against Corruption movement led by social activist Anna Hazare and joined the AAP after its formation in 2012. He volunteered in the party’s early days, working closely with the founding members.
The AAP fielded him in the 2017 municipal election in Delhi from Kalyanpuri ward in East Delhi. He was elected the youngest corporator in the MCD at the age of 27. He was then appointed leader of the Opposition of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation and vice-president of AAP’s Delhi Unit.
In 2020, he was again given an AAP ticket from the Kondli (East) reserved seat and defeated BJP’s Raj Kumar by nearly 18,000 votes.Meanwhile, Harsh Malhotra, one of the three general secretaries of the BJP’s Delhi unit, became a councillor from the Welcome ward in 2012. In 2015, he was elected mayor of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). During his time as mayor, Malhotra was also appointed Chairman of the Education Committee of EDMC, a post he served for three years.
He is one of the six candidates replacing incumbent BJP MPs in Delhi. Malhotra has replaced cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who quit the party and active politics last month.The 58-year-old hails from the Punjabi community, which has a significant presence in the constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP won the seat by over 3.9 lakh votes.
In the 2019 polls, the AAP had fielded Atishi, currently the education minister, from East Delhi against the BJP’s Gautam Gambhir, who defeated her.
Gurjar vs Gurjar
An interesting poll fight could be witnessed in the South Delhi constituency. The contest is between BJP’s Ranveer Singh Bidhuriand AAP’s Sahiram Pehelwan. Both are sitting MLAs and belong to the same community–Gurjar. The two-time Member of Parliament, Ramesh Bidhuri was dropped by the BJP.
Ramveer, a Political Science graduate from Deshbandhu College, joined the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad in 1970 and was an active worker of Jan Sangh. In 1993, he became MLA, and in 2008 was awarded the best MLA award by the then Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee. In 2013, Ramveer was elected member of the national executive branch of the BJP and is presently representing the Badarpur seat in the Delhi assembly alongside the leader of the opposition.
Sahiram, an MLA from Tughlakabad, has been with AAP since 2014. In his younger days, he wrestled and served in the CISF. In 1997, he left his job and contested the councilor election, which he won. From 1999 to 2002, he was the president of the MCD’s zonal committee from central Delhi. He was elected as municipal councilor consecutively in 2007 and 2013 and became Deputy Mayor in 2013. In 2015, he contested the assembly elections for the first time on the AAP ticket and turned victorious. In the constituency, the water problem is the biggest issue. More than half of the segments, which are full of unauthorized colonies, have been witnessing water scarcity.