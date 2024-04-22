Battle for Delhi: AAP-Congress alliance challenges BJP in Lok Sabha Polls

The temperature of Delhi and politics is increasing with each passing day. On May 25, the city’s voters will elect their seven representatives to Parliament.

Like in previous elections, the leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and other parties have hit the streets to canvass. But what is different this time is that bitter rivals AAP and Congress have joined hands to take on the common enemy, BJP.

As per the seat sharing agreement, the AAP has settled for four constituencies—East Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi. On the remaining three seats—North East Delhi, Chandni Chowk, and North West Delhi—Congress will be contesting.

On the other hand, the BJP has replaced all its sitting MPs except on the North East Delhi seat.

As the trio campaign starts under the scorching summer sun, it will only get hotter in the coming days.

While the BJP claims it will sweep the polls like last time—bagging all seven seats with a significant margin, the AAP-Congress is hopeful to dent the electoral prospects of the saffron party.

Seeing the initial campaign, the AAP is trying to create sympathy for the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. The Congress is trying to remind the voters of days under the leadership of the late Sheila Dixit, while the BJP is trying to ride on the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But is there really any positive political movement in AAP or Congress’s favour? If the BJP claims of no anti-incumbency, then why did it drop six MPs?

This week, we delve deeper to gauge which party holds the ground, the issues that may combust, and the odds of a candidate entangled in this seven-piece puzzle.