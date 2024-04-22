Delhi Court rejects CM Kejriwal's request for daily video consultations with Doctor in jail

NEW DELHI: In a significant setback for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his request for daily consultations with his family doctor via video call was denied by a Delhi court on Monday.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court dismissed Kejriwal's plea, emphasizing that necessary medical treatment should be provided to him.
The judge also instructed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Delhi) to form a medical board comprising senior endocrinologists and diabetologists to assess Kejriwal's medical needs.
While the court's decision partially favored Kejriwal, directing a medical evaluation for insulin requirement and other medical issues, it declined his request for daily consultations with his family doctor.
Kejriwal, currently lodged in Tihar jail since April 1 in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case, had approached the court alleging inadequate medical treatment. His arrest and remand plea had been dismissed by the Delhi High Court, prompting his appeal to the Supreme Court.
The AAP claimed that Kejriwal was not receiving the necessary medical attention in jail and alleged a conspiracy against him.
Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, argued that his arrest aimed to obstruct his political campaigning.
A day after his plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court on April 9, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court on April 10, seeking redress against the dismissal of his plea regarding his arrest and remand in the Delhi liquor scam.
He vehemently appealed to the Supreme Court to expedite the listing of his appeal. Kejriwal was arrested on the night of March 21.
On March 22, a trial court remanded him to six days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, which was later extended by another four days. Subsequently, on April 1, he was remanded to judicial custody until April 15, and on April 15, he was further remanded to judicial custody until April 23.
Kejriwal, currently in judicial custody, also contested his subsequent remand by the ED, apart from challenging his initial arrest in the case.
Maintaining his innocence in the liquor gate scam case, Kejriwal informed the High Court during the hearing on Wednesday that his arrest immediately after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect was intended to humiliate, insult, and disable him and his political party.
Senior lawyer for the ED, S V Raju, asserted that there is substantial evidence against Kejriwal, labeling him as the main criminal conspirator in the Delhi liquor scam.
In its order, the Delhi High Court stated, "The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal was not in contravention of the legal provisions. The remand cannot be deemed illegal."
The court further elaborated that the evidence collected by the ED suggests Kejriwal's involvement in formulating the excise policy, utilizing proceeds of crime, and engaging in personal capacity in policy formulation and kickback demands. Additionally, in his capacity as the national convenor of AAP, he is implicated in these activities.
The court emphasized the applicability of Section 70 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case, which penalizes offenses by companies. According to this section, individuals in charge of conducting the business of a company at the time of the contravention are deemed guilty.