Delhi Court rejects CM Kejriwal's request for daily video consultations with Doctor in jail

NEW DELHI: In a significant setback for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his request for daily consultations with his family doctor via video call was denied by a Delhi court on Monday.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court dismissed Kejriwal's plea, emphasizing that necessary medical treatment should be provided to him.

The judge also instructed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Delhi) to form a medical board comprising senior endocrinologists and diabetologists to assess Kejriwal's medical needs.

While the court's decision partially favored Kejriwal, directing a medical evaluation for insulin requirement and other medical issues, it declined his request for daily consultations with his family doctor.