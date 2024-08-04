Why a ‘tainted’ official made administrator of Asha Kiran shelter home: AAP

The AAP leader said that the power of transfer and posting of officers was welded by the LG through the Services department and the responsibility lies with him.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak, while addressing a press conference, said there cannot be a bigger blot for any society than this.

“Questions arise here that after knowing this, why the L-G has given Agarwal the charge of the shelter home. It has been two days, why no action has been taken against these people. The vigilance report on Agarwal should also be made public,” Pathak demanded.

Responding to AAP leaders, Rajniwas said that statements made by them are misleading as Agarwal was appointed internally by the Social Welfare Department, which is a fully and totally transferred subject under the control of Chief Minister/ Minister.

“The administrator of Asha Kiran Home was appointed internally by the Social Welfare Department, which is a fully and totally transferred subject under the control of the CM/ Minister. He was not appointed by L-G. He was of course posted to the Social Welfare Deptt being a DANICS officer on 15.02.2021, after approval of then L-G. Thereafter, the Minister posted him as Administrator of Asha Kiran Home. The press statement issued by AAP is blatantly wrong and arrogantly misleading,” the response read.

The Lt Governor has also directed and investigation into the running of Delhi government’s shelter homes, including deaths at Asha Kiran.