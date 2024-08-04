Amid Asha Kiran scare, state PwD commission remains toothless tiger in absence of its Chief

NEW DELHI: The Asha Kiran scare, where 14 residents of a Delhi government-run shelter home for intellectually impaired individuals died within a month, has underscored the deplorable state of affairs in addressing issues related to Persons with Disabilities (PwD) by the city government.

A glaring example of this neglect is the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities (SCPD), a statutory body instituted to safeguard the rights of people with disabilities.

One would anticipate the SCPD to launch an investigation or take action regarding the Asha Kiran incident, given its judicial powers akin to those of courts. However, the SCPD has been rendered powerless, with members describing it as practically defunct since it has been operating without a chief since January.

According to the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD), Delhi is uniquely disadvantaged among 36 states and union territories, being the only one without a state commissioner.

Members have lamented that the SCPD cannot address any matters concerning PwDs, as only the Commissioner has the authority to act on complaints.

The absence of a commissioner has stymied many functions, including the routine hearing of grievances, as the position of the deciding authority remains vacant. The last Commissioner, Air Commodore Ranjan Mukherjee, served from 2021 until January 2024.

Dr Satendra Singh, a member of the advisory committee assisting the SCPD, has decried the situation as a constitutional violation. “For the past six months, this post has been vacant in the capital of India. The apathy is evident, as Rule 42 of the Delhi Rights of Persons with Disabilities Rules, 2018, clearly stipulates that at least six months before the State Commissioner's post is due to become vacant, an advertisement should be published inviting applications for the position, which has not been adhered to here. The Delhi government should have extended the previous commissioner's tenure to prevent this disorder,” he said.

Dr Singh also asserted that the situation at Asha Kiran could have been averted if the SCPD had its chief. Mukherjee echoed this concern.

“The Asha Kiran incident is a grave and unfortunate matter. We used to conduct regular meetings with the wardens and perform visits and inspections there. If I were unavailable, my welfare officers would visit and report back to me. Such exercises by senior officers and functionaries instil a sense of accountability among the staff and stakeholders. This vigilance helped maintain order, and any laxity was promptly detected,” he said.