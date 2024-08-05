Delhi coaching centre deaths: Supreme Court takes Suo motu cognisance; seeks UOI, Delhi govt reply

NEW DELHI: Taking suo motu cognisance of the three UPSC aspirants deaths which happened due to the flooding in coaching centres' basement in Rajendra Nagar area of Delhi, the Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Central and Delhi government and sought their detailed responses as to what measures they had taken in this regard.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has sought response from the NCT of Delhi and Union of India on steps taken to ensure safety norms.

The apex court wanted to know from these two governments as to what kind of adequate safety norms were being followed in all the coaching centres across the country. It asked them to bring on record the steps taken by them, after citing the tragic death of three IAS aspirants in Delhi.

The apex court, issued the Suo motu cognisance order, after hearing an plea filed by Coaching Federation of India, against Delhi High Court's order of directing the Delhi government and MCD to close down the coaching centres operating in the State without a valid No-objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department after the Mukherjee Nagar fire incident.