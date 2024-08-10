AAP leader Manish Sisodia greets supporters after his release from Tihar jail following his bail granted by the Supreme Court in corruption.
AAP leader Manish Sisodia greets supporters after his release from Tihar jail following his bail granted by the Supreme Court in corruption.File Photo
Delhi

Can Manish Sisodia return to Delhi cabinet soon?

Manish Sisodia, out on bail after 17 months, can only rejoin the Delhi Cabinet once Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in jail, proposes his reinduction.

NEW DELHI: Out of jail after 17 months, Manish Sisodia will not be inducted into the cabinet in the absence of Arvind Kejriwal, since the former deputy CM had quit his ministerial posts.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail. To reinduct Sisodia into the cabinet, Kejriwal will need to send a proposal to get the Lieutenant Governor’s nod. So, Sisodia can only become minister again once Kejriwal comes out of jail,” said sources.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia greets supporters after his release from Tihar jail following his bail granted by the Supreme Court in corruption.
AAP hails Manish Sisodia’s bail as a victory for democracy
AAP leader Manish Sisodia greets supporters after his release from Tihar jail following his bail granted by the Supreme Court in corruption.
'Bail is rule, jail is exception,' says SC, grants relief to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case

When asked whether Sisodia can function as an MLA, senior AAP leaders said that the former deputy CM got regular bail, hence he can carry out all functions. Some leaders, however, said that Sisodia may spend more time with his ailing wife.

One ministerial berth is vacant in the Kejriwal government after the resignation of Raaj Kumar Anand as social welfare minister.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on March 21 and then by the ED a couple of weeks later in the now-scrapped excise policy case. After his arrest, he resigned from the cabinet.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia greets supporters after his release from Tihar jail following his bail granted by the Supreme Court in corruption.
Manish Sisodia walks out of jail after 17 months, hails 'power of Constitution'
AAP leader Manish Sisodia greets supporters after his release from Tihar jail following his bail granted by the Supreme Court in corruption.
'Victory of truth': AAP after SC grants bail to Manish Sisodia
AAP Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Cabinet
AAP leader Manish Sisodia

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com