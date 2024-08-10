Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear BRS MLC K Kavitha's bail plea on August 12

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on August 12, Monday, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, K Kavitha's plea seeking bail in the cases filed by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the 2021-22 Excise Policy

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice BR Gavai and also comprising Justice KV Viswanathan, is to hear the matter on August 12, Monday, according to the Supreme Court’s causelist.

The accused, Kavitha had approached the top court by filing an appeal after the Delhi High Court had on its July 1st order, rejected her petition in the cases filed by both CBI and ED in connection with the 2021-22 Excise Policy.

The Delhi High Court judge, Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, while rejecting her bail, said that there was no merit in the prayer filed by the accused seeking bail in this case. "The bail appeal is accordingly dismissed," the judge noted.

On May 6, Special Judge of CBI and ED cases, of the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court, Judge Kaveri Baweja rejected her bail plea in the excise case, forcing her to move an appeal before the Delhi High Court seeking bail and challenging its dismissal.